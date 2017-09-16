Contract Administrator

About the Role:

The Role:

The individual must perform delegated paralegal tasks under the guidance and direction of attorneys, including:



*Provide pre-publication review of marketing, PR and advertising materials.

*Review and clear marketing materials to ensure compliance with applicable advertising regulations, company standards and industry standards (such as FTC Regulations & Guidelines).

*Partner with communications teams to identify necessary substantiation for claims made in corporate print, broadcast and digital advertising.

*Advise clients on social media issues, including disclosure requirements and endorsement guidelines on social media posts and advertising.

*Review marketing materials for TV and video services.

*Assist in obtaining affidavits and releases for use of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, copyright, name and likeness rights, etc.

*Issue spot and review corporate marketing materials as produced and developed by Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) and outside agencies.

*In consultation with Department attorneys/managers, provide advice to Marketing groups on all of the above topics.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Qualifications:



*Bachelor's degree.

*Minimum two years of experience with Intellectual Property, Advertising, Promotions as an in-house or law firm paralegal or attorney.

*Background in all or some of the following areas: Trademark, Copyright, Promotions, Privacy, Entertainment and Advertising Law

*Ability to effectively analyze and communicate legal issues across broad functional and organizational lines (e.g., business partners, and attorneys).

*Ability to maintain high quality performance with varied deadlines and competing priorities in a fast-paced work environment.

*Strong organizational, analytical, proofreading, editing, and research skills.

*Strong communications skills (both oral and written) and interpersonal skills.

*Self-starter who is adept at working in a true team environment and partnering with management, business partners, in-house counsel, outside counsel, and staff.

*Proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite of tools.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Preferred Qualifications:



*Paralegal certificate from an ABA-approved program or a law degree.



