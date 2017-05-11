About the Role:

The Role:

For an Operator, we are looking for a Contract Engineer who is Russian & English speaker in order to provide assistance to the Joint Operator Company (JOCAP) to develop, clarify, negociate, and administrate the work orders between JOCAP, Operator Subsidiary in Azerbaijan and National Azerbaijani Operator for the development of an Offshore project in Caspian sea.

The contract engineer reports to both the Project Manager and to Joint Venture (JOCAP) representative, highlighting concerns encountered during the performance of his duties.



The duration of the mission is 4 months.

the role is based in Paris with frequent missions in Baku.



Russian speaker is mandatory.



The Company:

Mission

- All processes associated to preparation of JV Work Orders (documents preparation, clarification, negotiation…),

- Timely preparation of contractual documentation

- Assistance to JOCAP representative for Administration of the work order



In addition, the contract Engineer shall also Provide support to the project Management team if required for Contract preparation and/or administration related to URF and SPS packages, including: URF main Contracts, Long lead Items, SPS Contract,



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.