About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Contract Lawyer/Legal Counsel, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Draft, review and negotiate commercial agreements

Provide counsel on compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements

Represent the Company in external settings including with co-owners, administrative agencies, courts, and industry organizations

Experience

Significant experience in oil and gas law or regulatory law applicable to the upstream oil and gas industry, in a private law firm or in-house in an energy company

Qualifications

UK qualified lawyer with law degree from an accredited university

Contract position

