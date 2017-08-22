Contract Lease Operator (URGENT Need)

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a contract Lease Operator for an Exploration & Production company who has an immediate need in their Charlotte, Texas field!

Start Date: ASAP

Duration: 3 month contract

Location: Charlotte, Texas

Schedule: 40 hours per week, eligible for over time

Experience Required:

* 2 year lease operating experience* Gauging experience required* Roustabout experience is a plus* Good oral and written communication skills* Experienced with Microsoft Excel

Tools & Vehicle: You will be required to provide your own

If you meet the above requirements and you are located in the general Charlotte, TX area please apply immediately; I commit to responding in a timely manner.

The hiring manager is looking to review resumes and schedule interviews within the next week!

Recruiter: Marina Casiano

Contact: 832-900-5912

