Contract Lease Operator (URGENT Need)

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Charlotte
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
614871
Posted on
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 9:26am
About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a contract Lease Operator for an Exploration & Production company who has an immediate need in their Charlotte, Texas field!
Start Date: ASAP
Duration: 3 month contract
Location: Charlotte, Texas
Schedule: 40 hours per week, eligible for over time
Experience Required:
* 2 year lease operating experience
* Gauging experience required
* Roustabout experience is a plus
* Good oral and written communication skills
* Experienced with Microsoft Excel
Tools & Vehicle: You will be required to provide your own
If you meet the above requirements and you are located in the general Charlotte, TX area please apply immediately; I commit to responding in a timely manner.
The hiring manager is looking to review resumes and schedule interviews within the next week!
Recruiter: Marina Casiano
Contact: 832-900-5912
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
