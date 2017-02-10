About the Role:
Contract Machine Designer - Solidworks
I have a contract mechanical design engineer vacancy with a bespoke machine manufacturer.
The role:
Assisting in the design of bespoke machines using Solidworks CAD package.
The company:
A small business lead by a talented group of engineers who are gaining an excellent reputation in machine design.
Requirements:
Ability to design bespoke / special purpose machinery.
Concept design.
An excellent user of Solidworks.
Good understanding of manufacturing.
