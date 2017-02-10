£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Contract Machine Designer - Solidworks

I have a contract mechanical design engineer vacancy with a bespoke machine manufacturer.

The role:

Assisting in the design of bespoke machines using Solidworks CAD package.

The company:

A small business lead by a talented group of engineers who are gaining an excellent reputation in machine design.

Requirements:

Ability to design bespoke / special purpose machinery.

Concept design.

An excellent user of Solidworks.

Good understanding of manufacturing.

Please click apply or give me a call if you are interested.

To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Progressive Recruitment, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales