About the Role:
Mechanical Design Engineer - Contract
An industry leading company based in the South West are looking for a contract Mechanical Design Engineer to start towards the end of January to join their growing team.
The ideal candidate must be proficient with Pro Engineer/Creo or Solidworks, have sheet metal experience and be able to hit the ground running.
This is initially a 3 month contract, with a realistic opportunity to extend depending on performance. Previous contractors have always been extended and have reported of a very good place to work.
Essential experience required:
- High level of proficiency using Pro Engineer/Creo or Solidworks
- Sheet metal
- Mechanical load analytical techniques
- Modelling / draughting experience
If you have the essential skills required for this contract then I would love to hear from you. Please apply and I'll be in touch at the soonest possible moment.
