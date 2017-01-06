About the Role:

Mechanical Design Engineer - Contract

An industry leading company based in the South West are looking for a contract Mechanical Design Engineer to start towards the end of January to join their growing team.

The ideal candidate must be proficient with Pro Engineer/Creo or Solidworks, have sheet metal experience and be able to hit the ground running.

This is initially a 3 month contract, with a realistic opportunity to extend depending on performance. Previous contractors have always been extended and have reported of a very good place to work.

Essential experience required:

- High level of proficiency using Pro Engineer/Creo or Solidworks

- Sheet metal

- Mechanical load analytical techniques

- Modelling / draughting experience



If you have the essential skills required for this contract then I would love to hear from you. Please apply and I'll be in touch at the soonest possible moment.

