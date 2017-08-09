Contractor Administrator

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is currently looking for a Contract Administrator to join their team located in Williston, North Dakota. This role will typically suit someone with an administration background. The ideal candidate will be able to easily and professionally interact with the upstream organization using good interpersonal skills, while being aligned to company goals and objectives.



Job Description

The Contract administrator will help the pipeline superintendent with SAP work orders and other administrative work.

Requirements

* Great computer skills (Microsoft office)* Experience with SAP* Good attention to detail* Experience with document control would be requirements.* Adaptable and easy going* Organized* A desire to show initiative

Location: Williston, North Dakota

Duration: 6 month contract

Schedule: Monday-Friday

Pay rate: $30 to $35 an hour

Looking for candidates who can start as soon as possible so if you are interested in the position and meet the requirements please send your most updated resume for review!

