About the Role: Contracts Administrator - Hong Kong - Buildings Ryder Jones are working with an industry leading Construction Company who are currently looking for a Contract Administrator experienced in Buildings projects. This is an excellent opportunity which has arisen as a result of continual growth throughout the region. The company are looking to bring on the Contract Administrator to be based on multiple projects across Hong Kong. The company specialise directly in the construction of specialist building projects within the region and are pursuing further avenues within the sector. The position is essentially reporting into the Commercial Manager. Responsibilities of the role include: * Prepares and administers contracts and contract changes * Contract review * Co-ordinate preparation of contract documents / sub-contract documents * Monitor, research, draft, pursue and obtain contractual entitlements * Assist in evaluation of variation orders, handling final account & interim payments * Perform risk, value management and cost control * Allocate work to subcontractors; * Analyse outcomes and write detailed progress reports; * Value completed work and arrange payments; * Monitor, co-ordinate and ensure/maintain records relevant to contractual entitlements (e.g. claims, Variation orders etc.) The following are desirable qualities: * 5+ years' experience in the industry * Availability: As soon as possible * Be able to work in a team effectively * Experience on Building projects The successful applicant must: * Have minimum a B.Sc. or M.Sc. level degree - Quantity Surveying or Law * Be fluent reading, writing and speaking the English language * Have a valid working visa in Hong Kong * Cantonese OR Chinese speaking skills