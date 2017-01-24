Contracts Assistant

About the Role:

* Ensure all activities are conducted and managed in accordance with agreed HSSE practices and procedures.* To provide support for contract and procurement operational activities to meet business targets,* Requisition to Pay focal point for supply base and contract and procurement functional areas covering all aspects of Purchase Requisitions, Service Entries and Accruals.* Ensuring contract documents are tracked , reportable, filed appropriately, secured and compliant with records management procedures.* Managing the Contract and Procurement office store room, ensuring the physical files are recorded , archived and easily accessible.* Time write focal point - Ensuring all Contract and Procurement staff are set up accurately and time write is completed for the month.* Preparation of high quality documents, letters, presentation material, files of information and handling of confidential information.* Making all arrangements for visitors to include local logistics, meetings, schedule, rooms and general smooth running for any visitors or guests including coordination of presentation of slides.* Making arrangements for induction of staff into the Contract and Procurement team - office space, IT, tool and resources required. Coordinating Onboarding and Offboarding arrangements for new staff with the line Manager.

If you would be interested in discussing opportunities, please email your cv through and I will be in contact for a confidential discussion. If you are employed currently and have any referrals please also feel free to extend my details to any colleagues who may be interested.