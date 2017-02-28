About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting a Contracts Engineer for our Midrand office.
Carry out all Home Office and Field Contract Engineering / Administration and Quantity Surveying requirements as delegated for the project and construction contracts to which he / she is appointed in accordance with applicable company and project requirements, systems, procedures, budget and schedules.
Preparation and control of tender / contract documents including commercial and contractual control of construction and service contracts including general administration and close-out activities and the return of all relevant records to home office for archiving on designated projects.
Actively promote effective communication and relations with all other interfacing departments, disciplines and contractors in carrying out the assigned duties
Skills / Qualifications
* Minimum 3-5 years relevant experience
* Contracts Management Qualification
* NEC / FIDIC Courses