Contracts Engineer (1 Year Contract)

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer on a Fixed Term 12 Month Contract.

Looking for someone to assist with the design, approval and implementation of Contract Strategies, our client requires the successful candidate to get involved with the negotiation of contracts, preparing final contract documents and providing key support to the Contract Managers in the performance management of the Contract portfolio.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contract Engineer will be required to supply market analysis and assist with the analysis, evaluation and clarification of proposals, as well as administering the contract through its life cycle.

The successful candidate will be required to raise Purchase Orders/Call Offs from approved requisitions, applying appropriate diligence in pricing and T&Cs whilst maintaining existing contract documentation and managing/updating SCM databases, such as the Contracts Register, Demand Plans, Requisition Log, prepare spend analysis etc.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should be degree qualified in a relevant subject (Preferably QS, Business, Law or technical) and have previous experience in a similar role (Operator experience is preferred).

Knowledge of standard forms of contracts, conditions and conventions prevalent in North Sea Oil and Gas and strong communication and relationship skills are required.