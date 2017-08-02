Contracts Engineer

About the Role:

The purpose of the role is to:

* Exert control on engineering services contracts, construction contracts project operations and co-ordination of interface activities with other task force members in accordance with applicable company and project requirements, systems, procedures, budgets and schedules. As applicable additionally, suitably trained and qualified personnel will be required to execute quantity surveying duties in accordance with applicable practices and procedures* Provide home office support to the field construction contracts operations to ensure a consistent and business-like approach* Assess the manpower and other resources required to execute the work-scope contained within the project and control/monitor expenditure* Formulate and agree with the various task force members the contracting strategy and the contracting plan for the project. Update and re-issue as necessary* Preparation and control of tender/contract documents to be used for the selection and appointment of contractors for work or services on designated projects* Actively promote effective communication and relations with contractors and all other interfacing departments and disciplines in carrying out the assigned duties.* Assess the effectiveness of the systems and work methods in use and propose improvements for the approval of management

Skills / Qualifications

* Relevant experience within engineering or construction industries working on Oil & Gas or other heavy industrial projects, or similar* Demonstrable commercial skills and knowledge of contracting methods, contract forms, drafting terms and conditions etc* An understanding of the basic principles of contract law* Knowledge of contracts administration and tendering processes* Up to five years experience from working on large international construction projects* Quantity Surveying Qualification preferred* Degree qualification preferred* HNC or equivalent required* An understanding of the challenges and risks associated with an effective EPC project execution with appropriate mitigation strategies would be an advantage* Commercial skills and knowledge of contracting methods, contract administration, contract forms, etc* Able to determine full 'cause and effect' of reasons for delay and determine how this impacts contractor performance* Able to communicate clearly with clients and contractors complex technical and commercial issues