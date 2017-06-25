Company
Energy Jobline
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
592260
Posted on
Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:01am
About the Role:
CONTRACTS ENGINEER
WHOLESALE – RENEWABLE OPERATIONS
CLUNIE
SALARY £34,123 – £45,066
DEPENDING ON SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
At SSE we believe in making a difference. Our job is to provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way. That's why we've invested over £1 billion in UK infrastructure in the past year alone, paid £1 billion in taxes since 2011, employ over 19,000 people, and we’re ranked the largest FTSE 100 company from revenues derived solely in the UK and Ireland.
Our Renewable Operations business operates 1,150MW of conventional hydro electric capacity across 50 hydro electric power stations in Highland, Perth and Kinross and Argyll and Bute. A further 300MW comes from its pumped storage facility at Foyers, on Loch Ness. We also operate 900MW onshore wind and 344MW offshore wind
You will provide commercial management services across a range of hydro and wind sites to maximise the value of our supply chain and reduce controllable costs.
Advising on procurement strategy and being the initial point of contact for any procurement request in your area will also be part of your responsibilities, along with quantifying and costing of wind and hydro site works. You will help to estimate and propose the annual budget for your sites and provide general contracts and commercial advice.
To be successful in this role you will be educated to a minimum of HND in Quantity Surveying, Commercial Management or an appropriate business related discipline and have considerable post qualification experience in an operational environment/industry for example construction, civil engineering, M&E etc.
As you will be interacting with multi disciplined teams its essential that you have good communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.
There may be the opportunity to offer flexible working patterns including later/ earlier finish times or part time working for this role.
Closing date for applications is Friday 7 th of July 2017
If successful we will ask you to complete a verification and vetting process. This will include a basic criminal record check.
Advertised: 23 Jun 2017 GMT Daylight Time
Applications close: 07 Jul 2017 GMT Daylight Time
