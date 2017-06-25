Company Energy Jobline Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 592260 Apply Apply Now

About the Role:

CONTRACTS ENGINEER



WHOLESALE – RENEWABLE OPERATIONS



CLUNIE



SALARY £34,123 – £45,066



DEPENDING ON SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE



At SSE we believe in making a difference. Our job is to provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way. That's why we've invested over £1 billion in UK infrastructure in the past year alone, paid £1 billion in taxes since 2011, employ over 19,000 people, and we’re ranked the largest FTSE 100 company from revenues derived solely in the UK and Ireland.



Our Renewable Operations business operates 1,150MW of conventional hydro electric capacity across 50 hydro electric power stations in Highland, Perth and Kinross and Argyll and Bute. A further 300MW comes from its pumped storage facility at Foyers, on Loch Ness. We also operate 900MW onshore wind and 344MW offshore wind



You will provide commercial management services across a range of hydro and wind sites to maximise the value of our supply chain and reduce controllable costs.



Advising on procurement strategy and being the initial point of contact for any procurement request in your area will also be part of your responsibilities, along with quantifying and costing of wind and hydro site works. You will help to estimate and propose the annual budget for your sites and provide general contracts and commercial advice.



To be successful in this role you will be educated to a minimum of HND in Quantity Surveying, Commercial Management or an appropriate business related discipline and have considerable post qualification experience in an operational environment/industry for example construction, civil engineering, M&E etc.



As you will be interacting with multi disciplined teams its essential that you have good communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.



There may be the opportunity to offer flexible working patterns including later/ earlier finish times or part time working for this role.



