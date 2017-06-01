Contracts Engineering Lead (French spoken)

About the Role:

The Role:

The service holder is responsible, during the Execution Phase of an Angolan Project, for all the contractual activities related to the Field Operations Package, i.e. and specifically, for ensuring the management of the Field Operations contracts, mainly the Field Operations Services Contract (FOSC).

Shall also provide advice concerning other contracts within the FOP packages such as LOF and MIEC.

This includes:

- The finalisation (as necessary) of Field Operation Package contracts and documentation;

- The development, at Contract Awards, of the Contract Co-ordination Manuals, their maintenance and implementation;

- The administration of the Contracts during the Execution Phases (verification of Contractors' compliance to contractual requirements, management of contractual changes (Change Orders)...) up to contracts close-out.



The service holder will have to liaise actively with the Field Operations Manager and all concerned Field Operations technical specialists for the management of these contracts. The service holder will also have to liaise, as necessary, with other Line Managers (HSE, QA...) and with specialists from Project Services (Contract Leader, Lawyer, Schedule Leader, Budget and Cost Control Leader). The service holder will be the Contractor's (FOSC, MIEC...) contact point for any contractual matter and will also liaise with the FPSO Contractor's representatives (EPSCC Contract).

The service holder may also be responsible, if any, of the preparation and management of some other necessary contract for Field Operations, from the tendering phase (incl. call for tenders, clarification, negotiation, evaluation, recommendation, preparation of final contractual documentation) up to the award, and its administration after award (verification of compliance to contractual requirements, validation of contractual changes...) up to contract close-out.

The service holder participates, by the performance of his duties, to the achievement of Field Operations team objectives in terms of Quality, Costs and Schedule.

The service holder shall observe and shall impose strict confidentiality with regards to contractual matters.

The service holder reports hierarchically to the Field Operations Control Leader and functionally to the Project Control Lead Contract Engineer.

The service holder shall replace and represent the Field Operations Control Leader as Deputy



The Company:

Our client, a French Operator, is looking for a Lead Contract Engineer for the execution phase of its Angolan Project.

the role is based in Luanda with a Resident Status.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience with Operations contracts (General / Specific Maintenance Contracts, General Conditions for Purchase, etc.)

Experience with different Offshore Project contracts (EPC family of contracts)

Proven skills in contracts formulation / interpretation / negotiation / change management / claims management

Skills in contractual risks assessment

Working with substantial level of autonomy, i.e. without daily functional supervision

Experience in an international contest

English and French spoken

Availability immediate

Motivation for a resident position in Luanda

Readiness to commit for a long period (some years)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.