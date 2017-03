About the Role:

Job Title: Contracts ManagerJob Type: ContractCompany Type: Owner / OperatorStart Date: March 2017Duration: 1 YearProject: Combined Cycle Power PlantLocation: North East, USRate: Neg.Per Diem: NoRequirements:- A minimum of 10+ years experience working within a Contractual / Legal role.- A minimum of 5+ years experience in a Contracts manager position.- Must have experience working within the Power or Utility industry.- Be located locally in the North East of the U.S. as at this stage there is a not a per diem on offer.If you are interested and meet the above requirements then please send your resume to Pádraig McDevitt on padraig.mcdevitt@spencer-ogden.com Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.