Contracts Manager

About the Role: Manage the entire vendor setup process, both for service and equipment vendors. This includes sending the supplier the required documentation, following-up with the supplier until documentation is returned, providing status updates to internal customers, reviewing changes to the agreements once received, initial review of compliance documentation, reviewing and negotiating insurance requirements, storing and maintaining the vendor setup documentation/insurance certificates once finalized, etc. This position will also be responsible for implementing and maintaining a cost effective contract management solution for the storing and maintenance of agreements, compliance documentation, insurance certificates, commercial registrations, etc. In addition, this individual will be responsible for implementing process improvements and leading strategic initiatives that are aligned with Company and Department objectives.



Technical Competencies

*Minimum 5 years of contracts review, negotiation and contracts management experience in the Oil & Gas Industry, Experience specific to Offshore Drilling Contractors preferred.

*Full understanding of all types of agreements (ie. MSAs, MPAs, rental agreements, lease agreements, etc.) is required.

*Full understanding of risk and liability allocation, insurance and risk mitigation is required.

*Proficient in English.

*Full understanding of corporate business ethics.

*Local Environmental and Safety regulations/requirements understanding.

*Full understanding of Supply Chain Manual.

*Understanding, complying, and promoting all Company policies, procedures and processes.

*Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills required. Keep relevant Managers/Supervisors/colleagues informed as feedback from other Departmental Managers on general performance and response time will be requested.

*Ability to meet deadlines with attention to detail.

*The ability to manage all sensitive data in a confidential and professional manner. Being able to provide accurate, quality information when requested, within specified timescales.

*Willingness to provide support to others within the department thus promoting teamwork. Willingness to assist with interdepartmental tasks.

*Uses his/her initiative in order to find ways to enhance existing processes, documents, etc. Have an open mind regarding improvements and suggestions.

*Demonstrate an effective cost control approach towards his/her work tasks (in accordance with budgeted figures where applicable).

*Capable of solving complex problems, strong negotiation skills, advanced expertise in contracts and commercial terms management, works well in high stress environment, self-actualized and goal-driven.

*Proficiency in business applications such as Microsoft Office etc.



