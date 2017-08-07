About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Specialist on a temporary contract until the end of year.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Specialist will be required to monitor Supplier/Contractor performance whilst ensuring that all corporate and statutory requirements are rigidly observed and adequate records maintained to substantiate.

It is important that the successful candidate focuses on the development of contracting strategy papers for Contract Managers/Contract Sponsors approval as well as preparing Invitation to Tender /bid packages (including instructions to bidders, proposal form, subcontract agreement, general terms and conditions, special terms and conditions, index and commercial exhibits as appropriate)

Other duties include:

* Receive, review and approve all other parts of the bid package to ensure continuity and completeness, including liaison with sponsor departments* Issue approve contract ITT/bid package to approved bidders, manage the clarification process (including close out of contractual and commercial qualifications) expedite responses, prepare formal commercial evaluation of bids and recommendation to award* Prepare and issue to the selected contractors approved contracts and contract amendments* Maintain and log all contract change authorisations and amendments* Preparation of call offs against existing Frame Agreements* Attend clarification and other necessary meetings with contractors and prepare meeting notes* Facilitate resolution of invoice queries with Account Payable/Contractor* Assist in resolution of contractual variations and claims and other commercial and contractual issues* Liaison with Legal and Commercial Departments when required* Facilitate active contract management for the life of contracts* Provide contractual and commercial advice to contract sponsors

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants should have previous Oil and Gas experience - ideally from an upstream operating environment and be Degree qualified in an appropriate subject/or CIPS Qualified (Level 4/5).

Strong communication, networking, collaboration and well developed team working skills are a must.