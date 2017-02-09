Contracts/Procurement Engineer

About the Role:

To deliver the tendering, negotiation, award, re-negotiation and post-award contract management of contracts supporting the operations of Large Oil and Gas Company.



Key Accountabilities:



* Ensuring contractor selection, award and post award performance management processes drive optimal HSSE, Quality and Commercial performance.* Proposing and developing more complex strategic plans to support complex business problems.* Supporting Contract holders (Demand Managers) in managing performance and in executing Contract Management Plans.* Conducting all contract and procurement activities in accordance with the relevant Policy and Standards.* A Trusted business advisor to contract holders and business partners.

Requirements:



* A bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and/or 5-10 years of experience in applying the discipline skill to oil and gas projects.* Familiar with a variety of the discipline's concepts, practices, and procedures.* Relies on experience and judgement to plan and accomplish goals.* Performs a variety of tasks with minimal day to day supervision. Has begun to demonstrate some breadth in applying skills to different project phases and / or acquiring experience in other related disciplines.* A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected.* May report to a supervisor or manager.

