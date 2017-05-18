About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Control and Automation (C&A) Lead Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

C&A Discipline Lead Engineer in one or more teams handling multiple project responsibilities.

Create demonstrable value for customers by understanding their drivers and critical success factors.

Provide effective interfaces and relationships within/between disciplines, and peers in other project teams and customers.

Execute, with assigned resources, technical work for FEED and Detailed Designs (designs, specifications, drawings, etc.) within designated Cost Time & Resource (CTR) scopes .

Ensure own discipline engineering and design work successfully delivered and appropriate reviews conducted.

Carry out appropriate discipline and inter discipline checks and reviews of engineering and design work.

Contribute to the development of execution contracting strategies that compliment designs, construction methods and operating methods.

Remain engaged in design issues and decisions throughout construction, commissioning and start-up.

Capture and apply internal and external learning's, including HSE improvements.

Deliver continuously improving performance, benchmarked as top tier in the industry.

Ensure the quality of technical work and the technical integrity, constructability, functionality, safe operation and reliability of designs.

Contribute to excellent HSE performance throughout the engineering phase of the project life cycle



Experience and Qualifications Required

Extensive Discipline Engineering experience in the oil and gas industry

(C&A) Engineering degree or equivalent

Good communicator with experience in leading small teams



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914211









