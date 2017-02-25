Control & Automation Engineer

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Control and Automation Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Execute all Control and Automation Engineering activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management where required* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZOP, SIL, C&E, Design Reviews and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Control and Automation design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation