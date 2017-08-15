Control Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

5 x long-term contract positions working for a global leading manufacturer of industrial electronic products.



* Designs and develops control systems and equipment.

* Prepares specifications and designs calculations, reviews and checks designs, prepares and reviews material quantity estimates, and prepares forecasts and change.

* Understands the science of instrumentation and the automatic control of dynamic processes, and possesses the ability to apply this knowledge to the planning, design, development, operation, and evaluation of control systems to ensure the safety and practical operability of such processes.

* Collaborates with a team of engineers to identify benefits for control technology in a wide range of business sectors.

* Keeps abreast of control system theory developments and identifies suitable opportunities for new technology and techniques.

* Develops control systems from conception to implementation and validation.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Extensive Matlab/Simulink experience

* Agile process know how

* SYSML and UML experience

* Configuration Management (SVN or eq.)



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* HVDC Experience



