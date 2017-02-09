Control Room Technician - Wind Farm - Germany

About the Role:

My client is currently recruiting for a Control Room Technician, to be based in Saxony, Germany. The role holder will be responsible for monitoring and co-ordination of all wind farm operations, including the planning and execution of operations. This role will require spoken German.

Tasks:

* Collection and evaluation of plant operating data, support for the reporting system* Clarification of error messages and system faults (1st level support), as well as initiation* Necessary measures for troubleshooting and suppression* Management of the work permit system* Support maintenance management* Sea observation and coordination of ship and air traffic within the wind farm* Contact personnel and third party companies, as well as for competent authorities

The Ideal candidate:

* Electrical Engineering qualification (or comparable)* At least 2 years professional experience* Experience with medium / high voltage* Highly adept at dealing with high-pressure situations* Willingness to partake in shift work, including weekends.* Good English skills* Able problem-solver.

