Control System Engineer Delta V Batch

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Belgium,Europe
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
519792
Posted on
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 6:35am
About the Role:Please see details below of requirements for role and job details:
- Emerson Delta V batch experience is essential
- Troubleshooting and configuration experience required
- French or Dutch speaking
- Good Rates
- Location: Belgium
- Duration: initially 6 months to 9 months
- Role 1 : Maintenance activities and validation tests working along side French speaking operators (French Speaking)
- Role 2 : Design activities and FEED studies (Dutch Speaking)
For more information about this role please contact our London office
