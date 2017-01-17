Control System Engineer Delta V Batch

Company Spencer Ogden Location Belgium,Europe Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 519792 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Please see details below of requirements for role and job details:



- Emerson Delta V batch experience is essential



- Troubleshooting and configuration experience required



- French or Dutch speaking



- Good Rates



- Location: Belgium



- Duration: initially 6 months to 9 months



- Role 1 : Maintenance activities and validation tests working along side French speaking operators (French Speaking)



- Role 2 : Design activities and FEED studies (Dutch Speaking)





For more information about this role please contact our London office