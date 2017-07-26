Control System Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
About the Role:My client is an international consultancy who are searching for a Control System engineer for a 12 month renewable contract. My client work with various large refineries and specialise in design and construction projects.
The Control System Engineer required to have:
German fluency
Experience on Specifying and evaluating control system requisitions
Experience on gathering and compiling input data for system vendors
Managing control systems vendor up to and including FAT's and SAT's
Experience on HIMA, Siemens and Honeywell
Honey well and Invensys experience
If you have this experience, please feel free to apply
