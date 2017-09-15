Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Hertfordshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
616809
Posted on
Friday, September 15, 2017 - 4:16am
About the Role:
Good morning,
My client based in Hertfordshire are currently looking for a controls engineer on a 6 month contract. They are looking for someone with;
- SCADA
- Build screens
- Design controls
- Renewable energy
Please send me an updated version of your CV so we can discuss the role and the client are looking to book in interviews next week.
Apply