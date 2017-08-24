Controls Engineer - Allen Bradley

About the Role:

A Client of mine is for a specialist in Rockwells Allen Bradley - ControlLogix5000. Not just someone who can look at the basic operational features but someone who really knows their stuff. Ideally in the water industry but not a necessity. Ideally someone who can interview ASAP and can start within the next two weeks.

* 6 month initial contract but likely to extend and become rolling.* RFR: A current contractor is leaving in 2 weeks time but been with us for over 2 years.* Location: Reading area* Normal office hours - 37.5 per week. Must be happy to work in the office in Yateley, no working from home* If you are interested in this job please send your CV ASAP* Thanks,* Gerry