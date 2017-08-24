Controls Engineer - Allen Bradley

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£10 to £100 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
614952
Posted on
Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 6:43am
About the Role:
A Client of mine is for a specialist in Rockwells Allen Bradley - ControlLogix5000. Not just someone who can look at the basic operational features but someone who really knows their stuff. Ideally in the water industry but not a necessity. Ideally someone who can interview ASAP and can start within the next two weeks.
* 6 month initial contract but likely to extend and become rolling.
* RFR: A current contractor is leaving in 2 weeks time but been with us for over 2 years.
* Location: Reading area
* Normal office hours - 37.5 per week. Must be happy to work in the office in Yateley, no working from home
*
* If you are interested in this job please send your CV ASAP
*
* Thanks,
*
* Gerry
