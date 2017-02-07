Controls Engineer - Panel and Machine Building

About the Role:

A market leading Engineering firm are currently looking to recruit a Control Systems Engineer to assist in the full life-cycle development and design of SPM predominantly for the Automotive Sector in Grays.

The client has a reputation for providing some of the highest precision machinery and best software development available on the market place. As a result of the continued interest and excellent reputation that the client has garnered since inception, they are now looking to bring on a Controls Engineer that can grow and develop with the company.

In order to be considered for this role you will need demonstrable experience in the following fields:

* Panel and machine building* Able to read Eplan and CAD drawing and familiar with the control gears and mechanical fittings.

This is a real opportunity to develop and grow with a business that can offer some of the best tutelage and growth prospects in the area and, with the way the business is set to grow, a great opportunity to get progress your career.

The business has one of the best reputations for Machinery Design & Build in the UK market space and are looking to continue to capitalise by bringing on board a controls engineer who is hungry to learn and develop.

Salary on offer is potentially flexible depending on experience

