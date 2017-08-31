Controls Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 615430 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy who are expanding rapidly. My client is currently searching a Controls Engineer for an Offshore project based in The Netherlands.



The consultant will need to:

Gather information from the offshore platform and translate it into a design package that will be used for procurement of equipment, control system vendors and construction

Coordinate a small team in Rotterdam

Support international offices

Have field experience

SPI experience would be a plus



You will need to be available within 3 weeks

Please apply if you feel you are suitable

