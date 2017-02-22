Copper Jointers | Australia Wide

Company Spencer Ogden Location Australia,Australasia Salary £35 to £36 Per hour Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 525257 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer has secured a number of contracts for the supply and acquisition of complex jointers for a number of Tier 1 contractors across Australia. We have a number of opportunities for Accredited Complex Copper Jointers Across Australia. Our clients are predominantly focused on the installation of Fixed Networks for the National Broadband Network (NBN). Subsequently we have a number of opportunities across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Tasmania and WA. These will be long term contracts (6-12 months) with some offering the opportunity to become a permanent employee.



Standard Experience and Requirements:



- Copper Cable jointing



- Fault Finding



- Installation and Maintenance



- Exchange and Pillar Jumpering



- Terminating Quante and Madison Tails



- Reading Network Plans



- Physical ability to work in a civil construction environment



- Open Cablers Licence with relevant Copper Jointing accreditation and knowledge of Pit & Pipe network



- NBN Awareness (Appropriate EnAble accreditations)



- Current Valid Drivers Licence



- Construction White Card



- Confined Space





If you are interested in hearing more about these positions please submit an application and one of our consultants will be in touch to talk through each role individually and field any questions.



For more information about this role please contact our Perth office