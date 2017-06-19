Core FO Engineer

About the Role:

? Minimum 2 Years of experience in first line operations for Huawei CS, PS and VAS network.

? Experience and sound knowledge in Huawei Circuit switching equipment MSSOFTX3000/ UMG8900/IGWB, HSS, STP, DRA and PS equipment SGSN, GGSN, BG, CE is a must.

? Strong Knowledge on interfaces Gb, Ga, Gn/Gp, Gr, Gy, Gx SGs, SGi.

? Maintenance and surveillance (24/7) in Shifts.

? Performance Monitoring of Core Network elements.

? Familiar in M2000, SDM, PM tools. Familiar with O&M and technical support flow.

? Good communications skill.

? Able to work in Shifts and over the weekend.



