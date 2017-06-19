About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft- Riyadh is looking for Core FO Engineer with the below criteria:
Job description for FO CORE engineer.
? Minimum 2 Years of experience in first line operations for Huawei CS, PS and VAS network.
? Experience and sound knowledge in Huawei Circuit switching equipment MSSOFTX3000/ UMG8900/IGWB, HSS, STP, DRA and PS equipment SGSN, GGSN, BG, CE is a must.
? Strong Knowledge on interfaces Gb, Ga, Gn/Gp, Gr, Gy, Gx SGs, SGi.
? Maintenance and surveillance (24/7) in Shifts.
? Performance Monitoring of Core Network elements.
? Familiar in M2000, SDM, PM tools. Familiar with O&M and technical support flow.
? Good communications skill.
? Able to work in Shifts and over the weekend.
If you qualify and interested, please forward updated CV to :
