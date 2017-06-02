Corporate Finance Analyst

About the Role:

We are delighted to be supporting our client in their search for a Corporate Analyst to join their team to provide analysis, modelling and research support across the Finance, BD and Commercial functions.

This is an exceptional opportunity to join our client at this pivotal time and make an impact, engaging with key stakeholders.

An example of duties includes:

* Acquisition modelling* Modelling of commercial agreements e.g. export tariffs, cost sharing arrangements etc* Market, company and asset research as required

Our client is looking to hire a high calibre Qualified Accountant with a proven track record and E&P Industry knowledge. A background in Transaction Services or Corporate Finance environment would be highly desirable.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity, apply now.

If this role isn't quite what you are looking for, register your CV at www.edenscott.com and be the first to hear about our latest opportunities by signing up for our job alerts.





