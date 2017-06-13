Cost Anaylst

About the Role:

A midstream Oil and Gas company in the San Antonio area is looking for a talented and skilled cost analyst with experience in the midstream market, to provide critical support for a recent acquisition. This organization is looking to fill this position ASAP, and will be conducting interviews within the week. If you are interested in this opportunity and looking for an exciting fast-paced environment to be a part of, please apply now. If you know of someone whose skills fit this description, please have them apply quickly!

Candidates must be local as relocation will not be provided.

* Participate in recurring project update meetings* Identify and analyze risks to schedule and develop mitigation plans* Create cost reports* Create functional, fit for purpose cost management reports and tools* Coordinate with PEs on project costs and work with staff to update data as necessary* Develop / update forecasts to capture final expected costs* Review forecasts with authorized AFEs and recommend maintenance, if necessary* Integrate forecasted costs with schedules to capture cash flow and monthly accruals* Develop and update monthly report to communicate portfolio performance against capital plan* Develop and manage change management log (focusing on scope creep, changes to estimate/AFE basis)* Code estimates* Review third party invoices for accuracy against project name, AFE, WBS Skills* 3-5 years cost analyst experience* Midstream Oil and Gas projects experience highly preferred* Self-starter with strong communication skills* P6 or SAP experience preferred, but not essential to apply

* San Antonio, TX* Schedule - 40 hours per week* Rate - $45 - $55 per hour - can be flexible depending on experience* 12 month contract - strong possibility of going permanent

