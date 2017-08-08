Cost Control Engineering

About the Role:

Candidates must be local as this position does not provide relocation assistance.

Key Responsibilities:

* Responsible to control and monitor project total expenditure including verifying and checking of invoices and claims from suppliers, vendors and subcontractors to ensure that all project expenditures are captured and properly recorded.* Provide planning and cost controlling support for all projects which includes variation reporting, monitoring of milestone progress to the preparation of customer billing processes, etc.* Ensure effective project implementation and utilize productive reports from the creation of WBS with the use of project management system to monitor the status of all purchases, invoicing and delivery up to the closure of the project.* Prepare monthly reports for the monitoring of the project activities on a daily basis and register all downtime, consumptions and project related issues promptly to the project manager and management.* Perform project costing related reporting to the team and management's review on a monthly basis to ensure that expenditures are kept within the project budget.* Provide cost control and planning advice as/when required.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree with a focus in Project Management or Cost Control related training.* 5-10 years experience in project estimating and cost controlling.* Technically strong in project cost planning, scheduling and reporting.* Knowledge in the use of MS Project, Primavera Scheduling and SAP software is highly advantageous.* Strong analytical and problem solving skills.* Possess good project background and technical writing ability and skills.* Proactive, resourceful and hands-on with good initiative.* Independent worker who is able to work well with minimal supervision.* Fast worker with ability to work well under stress.

