Cost Controller - SME

About the Role:

Urgently searching for a Project Controls SME with a strong background in Cost Control for an Oil and Gas company in San Antonio, TX.

This will be an initial 12 month contract with the potential to go permanent.

Candidates must be local or happy to relocate at own expense, as relocation will not be offered.

Please see the job requirements below.

* 10+ years Project Controls experience with in Oil and Gas* 8+ years strong Cost Control experience* Extensive experience in forecasting, analysis, trending, writing requisitions and interfacing with vendors* SAP experience is a plus* Midstream experience preferred but not required* Excellent communication skills

If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an extremely urgent position.

Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.