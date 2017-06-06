Cost Controller - SME

Company
Progressive GE
Location
San Antonio
Salary
$0 to $0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
581621
Posted on
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 5:42pm
About the Role:
Urgently searching for a Project Controls SME with a strong background in Cost Control for an Oil and Gas company in San Antonio, TX.
This will be an initial 12 month contract with the potential to go permanent.
Candidates must be local or happy to relocate at own expense, as relocation will not be offered.
Please see the job requirements below.
* 10+ years Project Controls experience with in Oil and Gas
* 8+ years strong Cost Control experience
* Extensive experience in forecasting, analysis, trending, writing requisitions and interfacing with vendors
* SAP experience is a plus
* Midstream experience preferred but not required
* Excellent communication skills
If qualified and interested, please apply asap as this is an extremely urgent position.
Vanessa Lopez 832.900.5935
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
