Cost Estimator - Project Controls Eng

NES Global Talent
Ottawa Hills
$55 to $85 Per hour
Contract
Management Jobs
595924
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 6:11pm
About the Role:

  • Prepare multi-discipline conceptual, detailed and definitive cost estimates for Site Projects in accordance with Client guidelines and procedures
  • Ensure cost estimate is accurate, complete and covers the defined scope of work of the project
  • The cost estimates are used primarily for decision making in business, as inputs for budgeting, cost or value analysis, asset and planning, or for project cost and schedule control processes
  • Prepare schedules for all phases of projects
  • Monitor, report and control project cost and schedule from FEL through project close-out
Establishing Estimate and Schedule Requirement- Interface with the project team and affiliate to establish project scope and framework with regard to the estimate and schedule
  • Creating and maintaining cost estimating procedures, tools and algorithms
  • Training costs of estimators
  • Coordination and meetings with the project team and vendors
  • Corporate departmental section and other internal meetings
  • Measures work performance against engineering work standards.
  • Assessment of timesheets and invoices as compared to PMS
  • Execution of transactions in SAP (ie, create ARs, build WBS, manage budgets, generate PRs, SES, running cost reports)
  • Develop projects lesson learned during projects phases & recommendations.
  • Engage in planning/scheduling procedures review/enhancement according to individuals KPI.
This position requires experience with knowledge and skill for the preparation of cost estimates and schedules for Brown Field Projects for Petrochemical projects up to $20MM USD.

 E&PM Management
  • Project teams
  • Affiliate (Site) Engineering, Maintenance & Operations
  • Affiliate (Site) Management
  • Finance & Accounting
  • Vendors and equipment suppliers
  • Contractors

Education and Training
  • Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree or 10 years of relevant experience
 
Experience 

Minimum 5 years extensive estimating and scheduling experience including petrochemical or oil & gas projects. Must be familiar with construction practices, materials and process equipment.

Job Specific Skills 
 
  • Knowledgeable of cost estimate classification and recommend practices in process industry
  • Able to develop all levels of estimates. Understand and apply typical uses of factors, ratios, and indices, productivity factors in algorithm of various types and its application to estimate
  • Preparation of detailed estimating plans prior to execution, including scheduling and assignment of responsibilities
  • Ensuring work of estimating team is accurate and well presented in accordance with company policies and procedures
  • Preparation of the overall or individual discipline cost estimate and summaries, as defined in the estimate plan
  • Be able to prepare detailed estimate reports and basis of estimate write-ups and describe the typical content of estimate basis documentation
  • Understand the functions of all estimating software systems
  • Thorough knowledge of Project Phases, Various type of Project Contracting Strategies, Project Milestones & Project KPI’s.
  • Able to lead and execute risk assessment activities, including preparation of Monte-Carlo type spreadsheet simulations, (if applicable)
  • Be able to act as a Lead Estimator or Support during presentations of project/proposal estimates to management.
  • Liaison with respective discipline engineers to establish and obtain equipment and material specifications and quantities (if required).
