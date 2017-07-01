Cost Estimator - Project Controls Eng

Company
NES Global Talent
Location
Ottawa Hills
Salary
$55 to $85 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
595924
Posted on
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 6:11pm
About the Role:
- Prepare multi-discipline conceptual, detailed and definitive cost estimates for Site Projects in accordance with Client guidelines and procedures
- Ensure cost estimate is accurate, complete and covers the defined scope of work of the project
- The cost estimates are used primarily for decision making in business, as inputs for budgeting, cost or value analysis, asset and planning, or for project cost and schedule control processes
- Prepare schedules for all phases of projects
- Monitor, report and control project cost and schedule from FEL through project close-out
- Creating and maintaining cost estimating procedures, tools and algorithms
- Training costs of estimators
- Coordination and meetings with the project team and vendors
- Corporate departmental section and other internal meetings
- Measures work performance against engineering work standards.
- Assessment of timesheets and invoices as compared to PMS
- Execution of transactions in SAP (ie, create ARs, build WBS, manage budgets, generate PRs, SES, running cost reports)
- Develop projects lesson learned during projects phases & recommendations.
- Engage in planning/scheduling procedures review/enhancement according to individuals KPI.
E&PM Management
- Project teams
- Affiliate (Site) Engineering, Maintenance & Operations
- Affiliate (Site) Management
- Finance & Accounting
- Vendors and equipment suppliers
- Contractors
Education and Training
- Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree or 10 years of relevant experience
Experience
Minimum 5 years extensive estimating and scheduling experience including petrochemical or oil & gas projects. Must be familiar with construction practices, materials and process equipment.
Job Specific Skills
- Knowledgeable of cost estimate classification and recommend practices in process industry
- Able to develop all levels of estimates. Understand and apply typical uses of factors, ratios, and indices, productivity factors in algorithm of various types and its application to estimate
- Preparation of detailed estimating plans prior to execution, including scheduling and assignment of responsibilities
- Ensuring work of estimating team is accurate and well presented in accordance with company policies and procedures
- Preparation of the overall or individual discipline cost estimate and summaries, as defined in the estimate plan
- Be able to prepare detailed estimate reports and basis of estimate write-ups and describe the typical content of estimate basis documentation
- Understand the functions of all estimating software systems
- Thorough knowledge of Project Phases, Various type of Project Contracting Strategies, Project Milestones & Project KPI’s.
- Able to lead and execute risk assessment activities, including preparation of Monte-Carlo type spreadsheet simulations, (if applicable)
- Be able to act as a Lead Estimator or Support during presentations of project/proposal estimates to management.
- Liaison with respective discipline engineers to establish and obtain equipment and material specifications and quantities (if required).
