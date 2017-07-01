Cost Estimator - Project Controls Eng

About the Role:

Prepare multi-discipline conceptual, detailed and definitive cost estimates for Site Projects in accordance with Client guidelines and procedures

Ensure cost estimate is accurate, complete and covers the defined scope of work of the project

The cost estimates are used primarily for decision making in business, as inputs for budgeting, cost or value analysis, asset and planning, or for project cost and schedule control processes

Prepare schedules for all phases of projects

Monitor, report and control project cost and schedule from FEL through project close-out

Creating and maintaining cost estimating procedures, tools and algorithms

Training costs of estimators

Coordination and meetings with the project team and vendors

Corporate departmental section and other internal meetings

Measures work performance against engineering work standards.

Assessment of timesheets and invoices as compared to PMS

Execution of transactions in SAP (ie, create ARs, build WBS, manage budgets, generate PRs, SES, running cost reports)

Develop projects lesson learned during projects phases & recommendations.

Engage in planning/scheduling procedures review/enhancement according to individuals KPI.

Project teams

Affiliate (Site) Engineering, Maintenance & Operations

Affiliate (Site) Management

Finance & Accounting

Vendors and equipment suppliers

Contractors

Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree or 10 years of relevant experience

Knowledgeable of cost estimate classification and recommend practices in process industry

Able to develop all levels of estimates. Understand and apply typical uses of factors, ratios, and indices, productivity factors in algorithm of various types and its application to estimate

Preparation of detailed estimating plans prior to execution, including scheduling and assignment of responsibilities

Ensuring work of estimating team is accurate and well presented in accordance with company policies and procedures

Preparation of the overall or individual discipline cost estimate and summaries, as defined in the estimate plan

Be able to prepare detailed estimate reports and basis of estimate write-ups and describe the typical content of estimate basis documentation

Understand the functions of all estimating software systems

Thorough knowledge of Project Phases, Various type of Project Contracting Strategies, Project Milestones & Project KPI’s.

Able to lead and execute risk assessment activities, including preparation of Monte-Carlo type spreadsheet simulations, (if applicable)

Be able to act as a Lead Estimator or Support during presentations of project/proposal estimates to management.

Liaison with respective discipline engineers to establish and obtain equipment and material specifications and quantities (if required).

- Interface with the project team and affiliate to establish project scope and framework with regard to the estimate and schedule

This position requires experience with knowledge and skill for the preparation of cost estimates and schedules for Brown Field Projects for Petrochemical projects up to $20MM USD.

Minimum 5 years extensive estimating and scheduling experience including petrochemical or oil & gas projects. Must be familiar with construction practices, materials and process equipment.