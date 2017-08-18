Counterbalance Forklift Driver

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Temporary Category Trade Jobs Job ID 614570 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: 6 x Counterbalance Forklift Drivers Required for Offshore Europe Exhibition



- Required to work from Monday 4th - Friday 8th September 2017

- Required to work through until the Friday 8th September (subject to site assessment)

- Based at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Center

- 4 hour paid induction on Monday 4th September

- Counterbalance Forklift Certificate

- Must be physically fit and able to work the above dates





