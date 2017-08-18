Counterbalance Forklift Driver

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
614570
Posted on
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:06am
About the Role:6 x Counterbalance Forklift Drivers Required for Offshore Europe Exhibition
- Required to work from Monday 4th - Friday 8th September 2017
- Required to work through until the Friday 8th September (subject to site assessment)
- Based at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Center
- 4 hour paid induction on Monday 4th September
- Counterbalance Forklift Certificate
- Must be physically fit and able to work the above dates
