Counterbalance Forklift Driver

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Trade Jobs
Job ID 
614570
Posted on 
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:06am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

6 x Counterbalance Forklift Drivers Required for Offshore Europe Exhibition

- Required to work from Monday 4th - Friday 8th September 2017
- Required to work through until the Friday 8th September (subject to site assessment)
- Based at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Center
- 4 hour paid induction on Monday 4th September
- Counterbalance Forklift Certificate
- Must be physically fit and able to work the above dates