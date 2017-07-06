Company
Leap29
Location
Leiden
Salary
€30 to €50 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
599529
Posted on
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 2:10am
About the Role:My client is an international Oil and gas consultancy based in The Netherlands who specializes in various oil and gas and pharmaceutical projects.
My client is searching a CSA Engineer to be based in Leiden for a 6 month renewable contract for a petrochemical project.
The CSA Engineer is required to have experience in:
- Concrete
- Steel
- Buildings
- Underground facilities
- Staadpro, Technosoft, Microsoft office
- Experience in paving, grading, foundation underground facilities design
- Be able to prepare concrete reinforcement drawings
- Preparation of material take off
The CSA Engineer will be required to speak Dutch and English.
5+ years experience in the field of engineering and design of petrochemcial plants will only be considered
