CSA Engineer

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Leiden
Salary 
€30 to €50 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
599529
Posted on 
Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 2:10am
Apply 
About the Role:

My client is an international Oil and gas consultancy based in The Netherlands who specializes in various oil and gas and pharmaceutical projects.

My client is searching a CSA Engineer to be based in Leiden for a 6 month renewable contract for a petrochemical project.
The CSA Engineer is required to have experience in:
  • Concrete
  • Steel
  • Buildings
  • Underground facilities
  • Staadpro, Technosoft, Microsoft office
  • Experience in paving, grading, foundation underground facilities design
  • Be able to prepare concrete reinforcement drawings
  • Preparation of material take off

The CSA Engineer will be required to speak Dutch and English.
5+ years experience in the field of engineering and design of petrochemcial plants will only be considered