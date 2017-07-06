About the Role:

Concrete

Steel

Buildings

Underground facilities

Staadpro, Technosoft, Microsoft office

Experience in paving, grading, foundation underground facilities design

Be able to prepare concrete reinforcement drawings

Preparation of material take off

The CSA Engineer will be required to speak Dutch and English.

My client is an international Oil and gas consultancy based in The Netherlands who specializes in various oil and gas and pharmaceutical projects.My client is searching a CSA Engineer to be based in Leiden for a 6 month renewable contract for a petrochemical project.The CSA Engineer is required to have experience in:5+ years experience in the field of engineering and design of petrochemcial plants will only be considered