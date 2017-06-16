CSV & Equipment - Specialist in MES/ Process Controls

Company
Vivid Resourcing
Location
Surrey,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
587566
Posted on
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:47am
About the Role:
I have an 2 new opportunities for a CSV Engineer and an Equipment Validation Engineer working for my client based in the South East,
- Minimum 4 years experience
- Knowledge in Manufacturing Execution Systems and Process controls.
- CSV engineer will be executing the findings of a recent GAP analysis
- Equipment Validation Engineer will be conducting day to day validation duties of production equipment
- Knowledge of working regulations
- 21CFR and practical knowledge of part 11, GAMP5
- Good communication skills
- Strong documentation skills of control documents and IQ,OQ,PQ's
- Pharma background If you are interested please get in touch ASAP to discuss setting up initial interviews.
