CSV & Equipment - Specialist in MES/ Process Controls

About the Role:

I have an 2 new opportunities for a CSV Engineer and an Equipment Validation Engineer working for my client based in the South East,

- Minimum 4 years experience

- Knowledge in Manufacturing Execution Systems and Process controls.

- CSV engineer will be executing the findings of a recent GAP analysis

- Equipment Validation Engineer will be conducting day to day validation duties of production equipment

- Knowledge of working regulations

- 21CFR and practical knowledge of part 11, GAMP5

- Good communication skills

- Strong documentation skills of control documents and IQ,OQ,PQ's

- Pharma background If you are interested please get in touch ASAP to discuss setting up initial interviews.