Custodian (Geomatics Operations)

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a Technical Professional position which reside within the Geomatics Department, Geophysics Solutions team. The primary role is to ensure that all

Geomatics services are correctly, timely, safely and cost effectively delivered to the user Departments.





Qualifications:



* Recognized Degree in Geomatics/Surveying/Geodesy, Category-A FIG-IHO

Hydrography

* Post-graduate professional qualification in specialized field will be an added

advantage (e.g. hydrography, remote sensing)

* Member of national/international professional body

* Holds position in professional bodies/external committees



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Minimum 20 years of experience in geomatics applications related to the onshore and offshore activities for upstream and downstream oil and gas

industry, including:

- onshore, coastal and offshore positioning and surveying, geohazards and geospatial database for engineering and construction works

(surface & subsea activities), plus 8 years hands-on in Geomatics operations

- Experience in managing/leading survey projects and teams (local and international)



Skills:



* Well versed on surface positioning systems (GNSS, Total Station, etc.),

Acoustic positioning systems (especially deep water applications)

* Detection tools - Ground Penetrating Radar, LIDAR, Laser Scanners, etc.

* Geomatics utility software: ArcGis, AutoCAD, BlueMarble, GPSeismic,

Geosuite, Navigation Software, Positioning QC Software

* Well versed in surveying methodology



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* A respected professional in local, regional and international Geomatics

fraternity

The role will be based in Kuala Lumpur for 1 year (renewable).



