About the Role:

Customer Service Tech

Location: Broomfield, CO

Position Type: Contract (1 Year)

Schedule: Mon- Fri 40 Hours per week

Job Overview

You will be responsible for interfacing with customers to handle service enquiries and problems. Examine customer problems and implement appropriate corrective action to repair. You will be responsible for maintaining logs, records and files and referring more complex problems/issues to higher level personnel.

Experience

* High School education or 2+ Years technical experience* Previous experience in a customer advisor role preferred

The ideal candidate must be able to work under pressure and able to work in a team environment helping develop improved work processes for the organisation.

