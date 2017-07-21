Customer Support Manager

About the Role:

Lead a team of specialists who provide internal and external customers support (e.g. sales desk, order processing, tendering, contract handling, applications). Oversee customer support process, definition, implementation, and execution in order to achieve target levels of service quality, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The role is working for a leading global engineering company in the electrical drives department. The sucessful applicant will have 4 team leaders as direct reports and 16 indirect reports. Being an international company there are very structured processes and because the division is very well established the role will be focusing on driving marginal gains in terms of process changes etc. There is very much a family culture with the manager seen as one of the team so a softer management approach would fit well.

The package includes a 10-15% bonus and a car and the company offers excellent training and career opportunities.



People values

Ensures (with HR Manager's support) that the area of responsibility is properly organized, staffed, skilled and directed. Coaches, motivates and develops direct and indirect subordinates within HR policies. Drives and ensures know-how sharing and cross-collaboration



Company Values

Recommends appropriate solution for special customer requests, and coordinates with related teams to ensure the complete handling of the request (e.g. resourcing, quotes, price lists, invoice) is in place.



Customer values

Ensures the resolution of customer issues (e.g. order, technical, payment) by coordinating with Sales, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and other internal and/or external teams. Coordinates resolution with After-Sales Service and/or Spare Parts teams.



Operational

* Establishes regular reports and statistics of the customer support process. Reviews and analyses performance against standards and prepares improvement plans.

* Defines key targets and ensures these are achieved for the customer support.

* Develops, implements, and maintains customer support strategy and processes.

* Oversees price quotes to customers. Ensures timely issue of invoices for revenue generation. Identifies and closely follows up on customer issues relating to credit.

* Oversees the smooth and timely implementation of new tools and processes into the business (eg CQP, Atlas, NPS, Salesforce etc.)



Position Interactions

* Customers

* LBU management

* Management of other BU's, across divisions

* Sales management and sales teams



Challenges

* Accommodating customer demands within the framework of company corporate and local processes and procedures

* Constant improvement of operational efficiency

* Interpreting a changing strategy and flexing workforce to assist with delivery of results



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Customer focus

* Self motivation to provide highest levels of service whilst seeking to continuously improve systems and processes

* Clear thinking and problem solving skills

* Clear communicator

* Experience of leading a team

* Computer literacy



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Industrial background highly preferred e.g. power, water, oil & gas, energy, rail

* Higher level engineering qualification

* Knowledge / experience of business systems, particularly SAP



