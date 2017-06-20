Data Analyst - Kent - 3 Month Contract

About the Role:

Due to an increase in workload, my client based in Kent is seeking a Data Analyst for their project in Kent. The contract will be initially for 3 months for an ASAP start.

The successful candidate will join an MI / BI Project team focusing on gathering, analysing and mapping reporting requirements for those areas of the business whose MI reporting capability may be affected by the replacement of operational systems.

Essential Skills & Experiences:

* Demonstrable evidence of success within an Information Analysis / Data Analysis role,* Knowledge of database systems* Advanced MS Excel skills,* Data Modelling & Mapping* Problem solver* MUST be a team player with excellent communication skills

Desired (non-essential) Skills and Experiences:

* SQL, SSRS, Cognos, Oracle Discoverer* Previous exposure to Airport / Ferry booking and Check-in systems or travel industry systems* XML,* OpenVMS, MS Windows* Data validation,* Relevant professional & academic qualifications,* Data warehouse / ETL* Comfortable with SharePoint and MS Office suites.* Working with CRM systems

Rates are negotiable and are highly competitive.