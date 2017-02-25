Data Analyst Needed-Amarillo, TX

About the Role:

Spencer Ogden is currently looking for Data Analysts I-IV in Amarillo, TX. These individuals will play a key role in the wake of a leading company's ERP implementation. This position will be a long term contract.

Successful candidates will play a key role in a new era for one of the area's major businesses.



We are looking for someone with great experience in:


- Data management and migration and ERP implementations

- Performing data collection, analysis, validation, cleansing and reporting

- Responding to internal and external data inquiries

- Maintaining data integrity



The ideal candidate will:


- Have strong analytical skills, communication skills, and attention to detail

- Carry a proven track record of successful data trend reporting

- Have previously worked in the Energy industry; whether it be with a Utility company, Oil and Gas, or in the Telecommunication sector

- Have worked with SAP or similar before



*This candidate must be local*



If this sounds like you or someone you know, please send an updated resume.

