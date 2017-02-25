Data Analyst Needed-Minneapolis

Company Spencer Ogden Location Minneapolis Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 528254 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Spencer Ogden is currently looking for Data Analysts I-IV in Minneapolis, MN. These individuals will play a key role in the wake of a leading company's ERP implementation. This position will be a long term contract.



Successful candidates will play a key role in a new era for one of the area's major businesses.





We are looking for someone with great experience in:



- Data management and migration and ERP implementations



- Performing data collection, analysis, validation, cleansing and reporting



- Responding to internal and external data inquiries



- Maintaining data integrity







The ideal candidate will:



- Have strong analytical skills, communication skills, and attention to detail



- Carry a proven track record of successful data trend reporting



- Have previously worked in the Energy industry; whether it be with a Utility company, Oil and Gas, or in the Telecommunication sector



- Have worked with SAP or similar before







*This candidate must be local*







If this sounds like you or someone you know, please send an updated resume.



