Data Entry Administrator

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£9 to £9 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
613341
Posted on
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 8:11am
About the Role:We are seeking experienced Data Entry Administrators for a 6 month contract with our Westhill based Service Company.
The work would suit candidates with a general administration background or perhaps a Graduate with recent office based admin experience eg in a placement.
The roles will start at the beginning of September for a period of 6 months.
Working knowledge of SAP would be an advantage, but the key requirement would be fast and accurate review and typing of data.
