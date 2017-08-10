Data Entry Administrator

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary 
£9 to £9 Per hour
Job Type 
Temporary
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
613341
Posted on 
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 8:11am
About the Role:

We are seeking experienced Data Entry Administrators for a 6 month contract with our Westhill based Service Company.

The work would suit candidates with a general administration background or perhaps a Graduate with recent office based admin experience eg in a placement.

The roles will start at the beginning of September for a period of 6 months.

Working knowledge of SAP would be an advantage, but the key requirement would be fast and accurate review and typing of data.