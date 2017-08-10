Data Entry Administrator

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Westhill,Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £9 to £9 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 613341 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking experienced Data Entry Administrators for a 6 month contract with our Westhill based Service Company.



The work would suit candidates with a general administration background or perhaps a Graduate with recent office based admin experience eg in a placement.



The roles will start at the beginning of September for a period of 6 months.



Working knowledge of SAP would be an advantage, but the key requirement would be fast and accurate review and typing of data.