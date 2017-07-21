About the Role:

My client, an Oil and Gas Company is currently experiencing substantial growth and are looking for a Data Entry Specialist to join their team located in Houston, Texas. This is an 18 month contract with the potential to extend to full time opportunity. This role will typically suit someone with a PSL Administrative Specialist, Service Planners or Coordinator, Warehouse, or Supply Chain roles. background.

The ideal candidate will be able to easily and professionally interact with the lower level specialist. Assignments generally include such types of work as preparing complex reports and maintaining complicated records requiring careful selection, classification, or compilation of information from several sources.

Skill/Experience Required:

* Experience with various SAP work streams such FICO, knowledge and Use of Material Master, Customer Master, Vendor Master and/or Equipment Master - Search, Block, Extend and Reporting functions - typically gained through roles such as PSL Administrative Specialist, Service Planners or Coordinator, Warehouse, or Supply Chain roles.* Specific knowledge of SAP FI module, screen views, various fields and their meaning, usage and impact on business processes and reporting functions.* Oil and Gas Services Industry experience* Data testing or validation of processes, data standards, business rules & validations and quality reports in a global large multinational organization

Skills Desired:

* Knowledge of SAP and their usage across sales and accounting processes and reporting* Ability to perform GL account reconciliation/ financial data* Ability to analyze Data to discover patterns, inaccuracies and inconsistencies* Ability to analyze data using various features and functions of Microsoft EXCEL* Advanced working knowledge of Excel functions.* Ability to work with large data sets to cleanse data such as identifying duplicates, merging and identifying survivor records* Familiarity with ETL, Data Integration, and Data Quality tools such as LSMW.* Working with Microsoft Applications - Word, PowerPoint, Access, SharePoint, Visio, etc.

If you have the relevant experience for the position reply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone.

