Database Administrator

The candidate will work on Maintaining databases by identifying, providing and solving database requirements, plus any support required by the technical team.

Responsibilities:

? Install, configure, maintain and upgrade database software and its related products.

? Establish and maintain backup and recovery strategies of the database, with defined policies and procedures to deal with different scenarios.

? Contingency Planning - planning for required DR site plus maintain currently existing sites.

? Patch Management - keeping the database up-to-date with the latest bug/security fixes.

? Capacity Planning - planning space requirements of the database and its expected growth in the near and distant future.

? Database & Application Performance Tuning/Errors Troubleshooting.

? Maintain all databases relational design, normal forms and development using DB related standards (i.e. naming, sizing, authentication,,, etc.)

? Maintain Database Security and Resource Planning.

? Create technical documentation in support of new development, upgrades and enhancements.

Required Experience:

? 4+ years of hands-on experience of database administration on Oracle 10+ and MSSQL server environments.

? Experience in troubleshooting and resolving database problems.

? Experience in Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO), using native monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

? Experience with backups, restores and recovery models.

? In-depth Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for both Oracle 10+ and MSSQL server environments.

? Experience in implementing operational automation using scripts in both environment (Windows & Linux).

? Experience working with Windows & Linux servers HW, RAID and network configurations.

? Experience in Oracle Engineered (Exadata) Systems. With Good understanding of features like smart scans, HCC, flash cache, Infiniband, ILOM.

? In depth knowledge of Oracle ASM/RAC/MAA architecture.

Qualifications:

? Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Technical Skills:

? Excellent Administration skills for Oracle & MSSQL database.

? SQL, PL/SQL, Oracle 10.x +, MSSQL server.

? Oracle ASM/RAC/MAA.

? Native scripting tools in Windows & Linux environments.

? Excellent written and communication skill.



