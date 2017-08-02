DCS & Functional Safety Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Support the Saltend site in ensuring safety and availability of all DCS, Functional Safety, cyber security and PI system historian plant including statutory compliance of that plant.

Provide professional DCS & Functional Safety engineering support to the Saltend site ensuring asset integrity and reliability is maintained in a manner consistent with delivering customer requirements.

Support proposal development for new business opportunities, consultancy & project management.



Minimum Requirements

* HNC / HND in electrical, control or instrumentation engineering discipline. Or equivalent qualification.

* Relevant 24/7 process, chemical, energy or manufacturing industry experience, in DCS Systems and functional safety, to complete job role responsibilities. Maintaining, configuring, routines etc.

* Maintenance & contract management.

* Operations interface and working with and to Operational policies & procedure.

* Legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance in DCS systems & functional safety.

* Working cross functionally delivering policies, initiatives & compliance with company & legislative requirements.

* Appreciation of engineering standards and codes: IEC 61508/61511; Electricity At Work.

* SHE systems, ensuring compliance, risk & improvement.

* Maintenance management systems.

* Management of Change processes.

* Microsoft Office packages: word & excel & email. Outlook.

* Applicable DCS platforms and associated applications.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



