Decommissioning Engineer

This is a great opportunity to work as part of our Decommissioning Team based in Norwich.

This position is responsible for the planning, design, execution and regulatory compliance of decommissioning of offshore and onshore assets. The primary aspect of the role is to engineer/ lead and execute the interface between jack-up and platform, topsides and pipelines decommissioning, regulatory compliance, and performance on behalf client

The successful candidate will develop and maintain close working relationships with onshore and offshore teams in the definition and delivery of this work.

This position operates on a Monday to Friday basis with occasional offshore travel as operationally required.



Key Responsibilities include

? Engineer and manage all aspects of barge/platform interface.

? Manage and oversee all aspects of Rig Move of jack-up barge between assets

? Work with QHSE team to prepare COMOPS documentation.

? Support the offshore combined operations management team.

? Review and prepare topside decommissioning scopes of work for process and pipeline cleaning/hydro-carbon freeing activities and redundant equipment removal.

? Continual development of methodologies / strategies.

? Manage design engineering contractors where required & provide operational interface to platforms and facilities as necessary

? Carry out cost estimates for forthcoming decommissioning projects and provide inputs for the AFE documentation

? Assist in tender preparation and review of proposals

? Develop the required Decommissioning Programmes and manage the performance standard review process in accordance with the various stages of the decommissioning process

? Project manage and site manage offshore activities where appropriate

? Develop suitable contracting strategies for key decommissioning activities and provide technical inputs in the contract drafting and negotiations

? Contractor audit and selection for decommissioning / barge activities

? Assist QHSE team with permits, licences , approvals, notifications and consents

? Input into decommissioning EIA

? Input into decommissioning and project comparative assessments



Compliance (HSE) - ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning. Responsible for discipline-specific compliance as defined by safety critical element performance standards and input and review in COMOPS performance standards



Risk Management - Understand and manage decommissioning engineering activities at operational locations to ensure that Perenco UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out. Attend and input into HAZID/HAZOP/TRM/SIMOPS work scopes for all COMOPS and decommissioning activities



Safety Leader (Maintain Safety Culture) - Provide safety leadership to project engineering teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Needs to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate



Management of change (MOC) - With a good understanding of the management of change process and based on operational expertise, provide technical review of MOC. This requires judgement to ensure asset operational integrity and other required SCE are adequately maintained as per decommissioning requirements.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Degree qualified engineer or significant experience in the oil and gas industry

? Knowledge of engineering, project management principles, planning, logistics and relevant legislation

? Strong major project biased knowledge of the offshore and onshore gas / decommissioning / construction business

? Familiar with jack-up and rig move/marine operations in the Southern North Sea

? Strong leadership skills in order to develop others, provide timely feedback and guidance to all team engineers

? Ability to facilitate change where the tasks are complex, unclear or uncertain



