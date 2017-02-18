Delivery Manager - NRSWA - Utilities

About the Role:
Job Overview -
The client is working on a broad range of projects in various locations; the projects will typically be telecoms biased and based in Derbyshire.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: North East England, Derbyshire.
SALARY: £35,000 - £50,000 per annum
Specification:
5+ Years management experience
Utilities contractor experience
Ability to manage site and office based personnel
commercial/contract management experience
NRSWA certification
any telecoms projects delivery experience very beneficial
The client is looking for a delviery manager to join their exisitiing teams, you will be working on the delviery of multiple NRSWA projects involved with safe delviery, resource management, workfroce management, supporting site supervisors, project planning execution and final delivery.
The client has advised they have an immediate start for the successful candidate and can interview candidtes next week.
